Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,496,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,272 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.91% of nVent Electric worth $78,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,320,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 20,597 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $1,851,258.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,491.60. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 22,109 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $1,979,639.86. Following the transaction, the insider owned 66,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,966,945.60. This represents a 24.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,111 shares of company stock worth $23,367,520. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Up 2.3%

NYSE NVT opened at $90.0070 on Monday. nVent Electric PLC has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 17.72%.The business had revenue of $963.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVT. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $89.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVT

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.