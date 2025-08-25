Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,719 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.70% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $75,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 582,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,973,000 after purchasing an additional 420,247 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 515.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,142,000 after purchasing an additional 399,848 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth about $35,322,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 336.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 487,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,288,000 after purchasing an additional 375,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,436,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,618,000 after buying an additional 170,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of CALM stock opened at $116.04 on Monday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.22 and a 52-week high of $126.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $7.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $1.75. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 54.81% and a net margin of 28.63%.The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Cal-Maine Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Stories

