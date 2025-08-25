Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. $NXST

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,757 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $89,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 830.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2,293.8% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 62.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2,126.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 186.7% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $207.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.23. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.66 and a 52-week high of $223.36.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 11.90%.Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

In related news, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $54,367.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,660.50. The trade was a 13.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $83,781.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,496.50. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,021 shares of company stock valued at $2,885,352 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

