Northern Trust Corp Has $75.98 Million Stock Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. $FYBR

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,118,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,872 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.85% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $75,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 15.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 46.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $36.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $39.21.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

