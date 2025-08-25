Northern Trust Corp Has $76.45 Million Holdings in The Middleby Corporation $MIDD

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.94% of Middleby worth $76,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Middleby by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $186.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Middleby to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Shares of MIDD opened at $137.31 on Monday. The Middleby Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.09 and a 12-month high of $182.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.35 and its 200 day moving average is $145.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.58.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.15. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 11.06%.The company had revenue of $977.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

