Northern Trust Corp Has $77.01 Million Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 728,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22,408 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $77,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 15.9% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 1,750 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $165,392.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,395 shares in the company, valued at $604,391.45. The trade was a 21.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 20,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $1,930,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,066,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,914,343.12. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,779 shares of company stock valued at $6,327,983. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $89.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 4.09. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.04 and a 52 week high of $111.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.73 and its 200 day moving average is $94.94.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.31%.The company had revenue of $382.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $112.00 target price on Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Stories

