Northern Trust Corp Has $78.75 Million Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 268,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $78,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAD. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 460,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,524,000 after purchasing an additional 266,715 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,762,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,824,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,865.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,092,000 after purchasing an additional 87,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advent International L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 217,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,616,000 after purchasing an additional 75,151 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $378.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $383.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $364.00 to $317.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 256 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total transaction of $75,020.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,236.80. This trade represents a 15.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $326.8080 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $320.01 and its 200-day moving average is $316.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.30. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.32 and a twelve month high of $405.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.52%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Featured Articles

