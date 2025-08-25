Northern Trust Corp Has $79.22 Million Stake in Cadence Bank $CADE

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,609,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,081 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $79,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 223.3% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 169.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 55.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth $122,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

CADE stock opened at $37.2280 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.89. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $476.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.60 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 9.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

