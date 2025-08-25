Northern Trust Corp Has $79.63 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF $KSA

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,924,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 10.91% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $79,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,173,000. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 794,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after buying an additional 51,912 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 390,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,147,000 after buying an additional 55,459 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 351,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after buying an additional 23,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 159,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KSA stock opened at $38.13 on Monday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 52-week low of $36.36 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $667.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average of $39.39.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.