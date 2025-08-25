Northern Trust Corp Has $86.87 Million Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,485,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,077 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $86,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OPCH shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.51 per share, with a total value of $550,200.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 49,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,289.79. This represents a 68.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $977,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 375,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,191,838.50. This trade represents a 10.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Option Care Health Trading Up 3.2%

OPCH stock opened at $28.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.93%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Option Care Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.720 EPS. Analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

