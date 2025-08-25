Northern Trust Corp Has $92.71 Million Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916,964 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 279,892 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $92,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 66.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 167,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after acquiring an additional 66,770 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,054,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,660,000 after acquiring an additional 146,585 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 78.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,700,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

UMBF stock opened at $121.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.61. UMB Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $129.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.61. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $689.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 15,523 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $1,805,790.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,536,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,773,733.73. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 1,205 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $139,984.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,776.99. This represents a 10.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,640 shares of company stock worth $2,675,091 over the last quarter. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UMBF. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.11.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

