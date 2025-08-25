Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,119,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,572 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $88,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA opened at $27.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.83. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $84.28.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.99) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 94.31%.The firm’s revenue was down 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.33) EPS. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $26.00 target price on Moderna in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Moderna from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Sunday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

