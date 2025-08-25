Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,566 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,349 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Paylocity worth $87,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 7.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,522,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 41.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 6.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Paylocity by 89.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $182.31 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a one year low of $150.87 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $400.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.74, for a total value of $303,462.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,573.22. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $220.00 target price on shares of Paylocity and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $258.00 target price (up from $254.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.71.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

