Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Range Resources Corporation $RRC

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,229,449 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $89,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,151,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $85,899,000 after buying an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,435,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $57,803,000 after buying an additional 25,403 shares in the last quarter. Sagefield Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 1,312,689 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,231,000 after buying an additional 233,906 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 21.9% in the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,759 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,683,000 after buying an additional 173,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $33,684,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank set a $46.00 target price on Range Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Roth Capital downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Range Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $168,672.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,706.08. This represents a 23.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $33.3270 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Range Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $856.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.38 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 17.22%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

