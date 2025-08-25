Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 295,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $91,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 4,750.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total transaction of $833,432.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 122,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,178,511.36. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total value of $475,119.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 120,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,509,922.40. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,056 shares of company stock valued at $27,035,566 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $331.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.98. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.38 and a 1-year high of $544.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Duolingo had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.24%.The business had revenue of $252.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Duolingo’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Duolingo from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Duolingo from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Duolingo from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Duolingo from $340.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.35.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

