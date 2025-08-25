Northern Trust Corp Purchases 10,581 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 230,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $77,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 421.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wolfe Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $444.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $448.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $448.00 price target (up previously from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.11.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $441.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $400.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.72. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $254.43 and a 52 week high of $452.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $328.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.43 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.The business’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

