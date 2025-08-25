Northern Trust Corp Purchases 181,800 Shares of ING Group, N.V. $ING

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,342,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ING Group were worth $85,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ING Group by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Group by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ING Group by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 125,017 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,577,000. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Group Stock Performance

Shares of ING opened at $24.8880 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. ING Group, N.V. has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $25.11. The company has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

ING Group Cuts Dividend

ING Group ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. ING Group had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 27.28%.The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.4002 per share. This represents a yield of 450.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. ING Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ING shares. Barclays upgraded ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Cfra Research upgraded ING Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Group Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

