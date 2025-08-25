Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in Lincoln National Corporation $LNC

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,566,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,667 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $92,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,759 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 1,818.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 661,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,771,000 after acquiring an additional 627,466 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Lincoln National by 141.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 673,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,171,000 after acquiring an additional 394,028 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth approximately $12,645,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth approximately $11,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of LNC stock opened at $41.9140 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.42. Lincoln National Corporation has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $42.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. National Bankshares set a $41.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $333,482.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,393.30. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,429,929.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 154,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,463.56. This represents a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,697 shares of company stock worth $1,959,862. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

