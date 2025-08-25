Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stake in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,370,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 107,538 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $87,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXEL. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 616.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, Director Sue Gail Eckhardt sold 18,838 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $805,136.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,781.20. This trade represents a 46.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 7,535 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $324,683.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 358,882 shares in the company, valued at $15,464,225.38. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $38.00 target price on Exelixis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Exelixis from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.06.

Exelixis Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $38.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.29. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $49.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.36.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Exelixis had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 27.01%.The company had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

