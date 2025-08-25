Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Nextracker Inc. $NXT

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,954 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $80,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Nextracker by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,977,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,768,000 after buying an additional 122,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,152,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,616,000 after purchasing an additional 244,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,916,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,005,000 after purchasing an additional 483,483 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,545,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter worth about $55,690,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, President Howard Wenger sold 5,703 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $399,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 414,256 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,920. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $567,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,352.14. The trade was a 56.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,822 shares of company stock worth $10,836,212. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NXT opened at $68.77 on Monday. Nextracker Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $70.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average of $51.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.25.
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
