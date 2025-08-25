Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Nextracker Inc. $NXT

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,954 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $80,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Nextracker by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,977,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,768,000 after buying an additional 122,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,152,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,616,000 after purchasing an additional 244,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,916,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,005,000 after purchasing an additional 483,483 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,545,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter worth about $55,690,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nextracker

In related news, President Howard Wenger sold 5,703 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $399,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 414,256 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,920. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $567,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,352.14. The trade was a 56.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,822 shares of company stock worth $10,836,212. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $66.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Nextracker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nextracker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Nextracker Price Performance

Shares of NXT opened at $68.77 on Monday. Nextracker Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $70.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average of $51.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.25.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

