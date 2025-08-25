Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Saia, Inc. $SAIA

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.87% of Saia worth $80,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Saia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective (up previously from $277.00) on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Saia from $251.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.16.
Saia Price Performance
NASDAQ SAIA opened at $320.27 on Monday. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.12 and a 12 month high of $624.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $817.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.59 million. Saia had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Saia Profile
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Saia
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Costco and Ross: 2 Ways to Play the Consumer Divide
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Is Paramount Skydance a Buy Post-Merger, Short Squeeze?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- V2X Stock: Defense Underdog Riding a $4.3B Air Force Contract
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.