Northern Trust Corp Sells 14,798 Shares of Dayforce, Inc. $DAY

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,529,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,798 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Dayforce worth $89,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAY. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dayforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Dayforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dayforce by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Dayforce by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dayforce by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dayforce

In other Dayforce news, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 4,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $278,095.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 127,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,354.08. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $113,265.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 103,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,703,656.84. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,382 shares of company stock valued at $539,860 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dayforce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Dayforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dayforce from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dayforce from a “strong sell” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dayforce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dayforce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.14.

Dayforce Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE DAY opened at $69.1750 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 230.59, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Dayforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $82.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day moving average of $58.04.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Dayforce had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 2.65%.The business had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dayforce, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dayforce Profile

(Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

