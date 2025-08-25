Northern Trust Corp Sells 210,174 Shares of A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,265,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210,174 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $82,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $73.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $92.06. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.03.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $1,581,972.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 100,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,105.22. This represents a 18.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

