Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,208 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. $PEN

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.82% of Penumbra worth $84,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 437.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,159,000 after buying an additional 572,606 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,731,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 42,409.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 189,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,699,000 after buying an additional 189,148 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 487.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 179,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,013,000 after buying an additional 148,968 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra stock opened at $264.6730 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.28. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.80 and a 12 month high of $310.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.37 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.17, for a total value of $154,902.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 64,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,213.38. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.91, for a total value of $4,366,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,332,605.99. This represents a 14.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,387 shares of company stock worth $32,016,614 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEN shares. Wall Street Zen cut Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Penumbra from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Penumbra from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $350.00 price target on Penumbra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $310.00 price target on Penumbra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.47.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

