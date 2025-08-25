Northern Trust Corp Sells 30,464 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. $JEF

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,551,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,464 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $83,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 117.9% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 102,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on JEF. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

JEF opened at $62.5350 on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $82.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $54.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.38%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

