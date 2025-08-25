Northern Trust Corp Sells 36,765 Shares of Albemarle Corporation $ALB

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,254,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 36,765 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.07% of Albemarle worth $90,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Albemarle by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Albemarle from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $74.00 price target on Albemarle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Albemarle from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Albemarle from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $89.17.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $81.2970 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.80. Albemarle Corporation has a one year low of $49.43 and a one year high of $113.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Albemarle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is -17.38%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

