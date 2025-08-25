Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,049 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,521,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $82,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,062,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,278 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,546,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,224,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,085,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,966,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,825,000 after purchasing an additional 870,486 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, VP A Joseph Peil sold 13,227 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $435,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 76,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,406.40. The trade was a 14.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $31.2960 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $34.88. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.61.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 44.48%.The company had revenue of $129.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.890 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EPRT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.34.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EPRT

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.