Northern Trust Corp Sells 45,582 Shares of Commercial Metals Company $CMC

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,704,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,582 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $78,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $57.50 target price on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.81.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of CMC opened at $58.9520 on Monday. Commercial Metals Company has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 190.17, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.11). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.48%.The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 232.26%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

