Northern Trust Corp Sells 59,362 Shares of Fox Corporation $FOX

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,464,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,362 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $77,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 66.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in FOX by 457.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in FOX by 327.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in FOX by 37.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $54.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.09. Fox Corporation has a one year low of $35.89 and a one year high of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. FOX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.88%.The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Research analysts expect that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.00%.

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $310,459.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,316.51. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

