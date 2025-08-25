Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,833 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. $CWST

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 779,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,833 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.23% of Casella Waste Systems worth $86,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 157.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,517,000 after buying an additional 452,776 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,165,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,420,000 after buying an additional 334,790 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,907,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,402,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,380,000 after buying an additional 193,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 26,511.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 145,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after buying an additional 144,752 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

CWST opened at $102.55 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.05 and a 12-month high of $121.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 569.72 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $465.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Casella Waste Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

CWST has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

