Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,624 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,624 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.83% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $92,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 138.6% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $173.50 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $129.38 and a 52 week high of $183.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.29 and a 200-day moving average of $155.42.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

