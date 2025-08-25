Nuveen LLC Buys New Shares in Unitil Corporation $UTL

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 129,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UTL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter valued at $2,082,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Unitil alerts:

Unitil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $47.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $846.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.29. Unitil Corporation has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $63.52.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unitil Corporation will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Unitil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.