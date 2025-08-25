Nuveen LLC Buys New Shares in Unitil Corporation $UTL

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 129,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UTL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter valued at $2,082,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.
Unitil Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $47.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $846.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.29. Unitil Corporation has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $63.52.
Unitil Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.
Unitil Company Profile
Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Unitil
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Costco and Ross: 2 Ways to Play the Consumer Divide
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Is Paramount Skydance a Buy Post-Merger, Short Squeeze?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- V2X Stock: Defense Underdog Riding a $4.3B Air Force Contract
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.