Nuveen LLC Buys Shares of 177,957 Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. $HSII

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 177,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.2% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heidrick & Struggles International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Up 6.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $51.78 on Monday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.65.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.92%.The firm had revenue of $317.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.94 million. Heidrick & Struggles International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

(Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.