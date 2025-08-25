Nuveen LLC Buys Shares of 177,957 Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. $HSII

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 177,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.2% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heidrick & Struggles International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.
Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Up 6.5%
Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $51.78 on Monday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.65.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.92%.The firm had revenue of $317.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.94 million. Heidrick & Struggles International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.
Heidrick & Struggles International Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.
