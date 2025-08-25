Nuveen LLC Makes New $7.07 Million Investment in Bank of Hawaii Corporation $BOH

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 102,449 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 63.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 173,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 67,118 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.4% during the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 91,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 13.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 325,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,427,000 after purchasing an additional 37,413 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth $1,226,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 8.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $68.6980 on Monday. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a 12-month low of $57.44 and a 12-month high of $82.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 16.30%.The business had revenue of $174.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.49%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

