Nuveen LLC Purchases New Position in Amedisys, Inc. $AMED

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,631 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Amedisys by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,180,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,132,000 after purchasing an additional 756,000 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 11.7% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 992,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $91,900,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 471,965 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,812,000 after purchasing an additional 175,311 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Amedisys by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,259,000 after purchasing an additional 55,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $101.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.06. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.15 and a 52-week high of $101.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $621.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

