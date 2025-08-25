Nuveen LLC Purchases Shares of 1,126,619 Under Armour, Inc. $UA

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,126,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,703,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 74.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 15,433 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 21.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 152.8% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 31,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $5.0350 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.08.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.24%. Under Armour has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS.

In related news, Director Dawn N. Fitzpatrick acquired 100,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 133,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,121.28. This represents a 296.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert John Sweeney acquired 100,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 133,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,436.48. The trade was a 296.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 202,045 shares of company stock worth $991,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

