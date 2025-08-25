Nuveen LLC Takes $7.28 Million Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. $EGBN

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 346,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,532,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1,812.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 68,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 64,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 40,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $19.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $581.59 million, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($2.70). Eagle Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 4.60%.The firm had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is -64.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on EGBN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $20.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

