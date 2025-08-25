OGE Energy Corporation $OGE Shares Purchased by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 725.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Boston Partners increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,401,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,062 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,470,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,429,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,562,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,933,000 after purchasing an additional 807,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,245,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

In related news, VP Donnie O. Jones sold 11,351 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $500,125.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 43,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,643.92. This trade represents a 20.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGE opened at $45.5450 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. OGE Energy Corporation has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $46.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $741.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.97 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.27%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

