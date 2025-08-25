Orion S.A. $OEC Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 940.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,563 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Orion were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OEC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Orion by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orion by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Orion by 30.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion by 0.8% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Orion by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Orion to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Orion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Orion in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Orion from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

OEC stock opened at $10.7450 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Orion S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $603.33 million, a P/E ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Orion had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 0.82%.The firm had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orion S.A. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0207 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 80.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

