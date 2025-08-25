Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Sells $33,737,042.86 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Karp sold 222,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $33,737,042.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,650,893.46. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $158.74 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00. The firm has a market cap of $376.59 billion, a PE ratio of 529.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.98.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $3,307,457,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,543,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,043,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,216 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $520,232,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,481,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097,629 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.61.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

