Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,082 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,582 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.27% of Paycom Software worth $33,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,584,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,990 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,215,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $658,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,617 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $60,882,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $57,068,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 33,661.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 197,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,151,000 after acquiring an additional 196,921 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Price Performance

PAYC opened at $233.7390 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.37. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.08 and a 1-year high of $267.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.28. Paycom Software had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total value of $234,256.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 49,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,994.74. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $374,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,233 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,160.68. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,761,837 in the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paycom Software from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Paycom Software from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.36.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

