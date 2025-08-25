PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 428,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 27,316 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $27,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $69.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price target on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Report on PYPL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,235.37. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,636 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.