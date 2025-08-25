Privia Health Group, Inc. $PRVA Position Increased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 71.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,055 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Privia Health Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after purchasing an additional 138,747 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 57,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Zacks Research raised Privia Health Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRVA opened at $21.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 199.93, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $26.09.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $521.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.97 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 2.13%. Privia Health Group’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Privia Health Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.