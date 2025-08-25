Prospect Financial Group LLC Has $639,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Prospect Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Prospect Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,266,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after buying an additional 30,104,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,416,078,000 after buying an additional 17,681,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,564,961,000 after buying an additional 12,000,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,076,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,297,564,000 after buying an additional 11,926,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Trading Up 3.1%
Amazon.com stock opened at $228.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.87.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,012,284 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,976,492. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.
