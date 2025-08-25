Prudent Investors Network Inc. Sells 7,958 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Prudent Investors Network Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,376 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,958 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.5% of Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.32, for a total value of $1,111,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,255 shares in the company, valued at $118,542,441.60. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,012,284 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,976,492 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $228.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

