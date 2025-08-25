Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR $QFIN Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 7,090.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,882 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Qfin were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Qfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Qfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Qfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Qfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Qfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Qfin in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Qfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Qfin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.73.

Qfin Price Performance

Shares of QFIN opened at $31.45 on Monday. Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $48.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Qfin had a net margin of 38.66% and a return on equity of 30.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Qfin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Qfin’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 440.0%. Qfin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

Qfin Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Further Reading

