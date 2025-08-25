Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 1,121 Shares of F.N.B. Corporation $FNB

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,509 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 233.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $16.5010 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. F.N.B. Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $438.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.39 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.88%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on F.N.B. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective (up from $16.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on F.N.B. from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

