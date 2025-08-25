Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 18,701 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. $HP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 302.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,701 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,788,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 80,041 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $119,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 21,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,619.64. This trade represents a 23.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of HP stock opened at $18.8930 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -57.25 and a beta of 0.87. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $37.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 0.90%.The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -303.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HP. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Helmerich & Payne

About Helmerich & Payne

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.