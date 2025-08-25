Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 33,828 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. $FLGT

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 324.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,828 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.15% of Fulgent Genetics worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 48.2% in the first quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 162,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 52,768 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 26,659 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3,387.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 74,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 72,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,873 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $38,471.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 372,631 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,840.74. The trade was a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 33.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $21.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78. The company has a market cap of $666.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.83. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.21 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Fulgent Genetics has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.350–0.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLGT. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

