Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 8,393 Shares of Coastal Financial Corporation $CCB

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 10,112.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.06% of Coastal Financial worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Coastal Financial by 50,271.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCB shares. Hovde Group set a $126.00 price objective on Coastal Financial in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Coastal Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Coastal Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coastal Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

Coastal Financial Trading Up 6.0%

Shares of Coastal Financial stock opened at $110.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.83. Coastal Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $111.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.16). Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $119.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coastal Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.